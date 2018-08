SUNBURY – An investigation is underway after a vehicle crash involving a fatality in Sunbury Sunday afternoon.

According to the Northumberland County 911 page, the crash occurred on Chestnut Street around 2 p.m. Witnesses say the crash occurred in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, at Awl Street, around 2 p.m.

The Northumberland County Coroner was called to the scene. Chestnut Street is closed in the area of the accident scene. We’ll have more details on this developing story.