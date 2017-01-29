Investigation continues into suspected overdose death

MOUNT CARMEL – Nothumberland County’s Coroner reports a suspected overdose death in Mount Carmel. Coroner, James Kelley, says a 25-year old male was pronounced dead at the scene early Saturday morning at a home in Mount Carmel.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. and toxicology testing is underway. The Coroner’s office and Mount Carmel police continue to investigate the suspected drug overdose. It is the first suspected overdose in the county for 2017. No additional information is being released at this time. (Sara Lauver)