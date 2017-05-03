Internationally recognized Doctor to speak at annual lecture in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — The 8th annual Charles P. Fasano Memorial Lecture series has its speaker for 2017 and it will be board-certified internist, Dr. David B. Nash. Dr. Nash is the founding Dean of the Jefferson College of Population Health and a Professor of health at Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Nash will be speaking about the issues that face our nation’s health and how those in the medical education field have done very little to remedy the causes of our health issues; despite major funding and studies calling for urgent reform.

The lecture will be held on Thursday, May 11, at 7pm in the Trout Auditorium of the Vaughn Literature building on the campus of Bucknell University. The event is free and open to the public.

The Charles P. Fasano lecture is an annual event held in memory of Dr. Fasano, who was a beloved member of his community and practiced medicine in the Central Susquehanna Valley from 1973-2009. Following his death, the Fasano Memorial Lecture Fund was formed to honor his lifelong commitment to education and medicine. (Christopher Elio)