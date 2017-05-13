Interim leadership for one of the Valley’s chambers of commerce

MILTON — One of the Valley’s chambers of commerce has a new leader. The Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce, based in Milton, has named an interim director after the sudden death of president and CEO Bruce Smith. In a statement Friday, the chamber said Dale Moyer is the interim president and CEO.

Moyer is Chairman of the Board of the Central P-A chamber and is the Vice President of Information Systems at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. The chamber says they’ll start a search for a new president and CEO soon, and they’ll have a special tribute to Bruce Smith in their upcoming issue of ‘It’s Your Business.’