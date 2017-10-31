Interested in fixing up one of Sunbury’s blighted homes?

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury is interested in auctioning off another blighted property, this time the home near Fourth and Race Streets. The city and the redevelopment authority are right now taking bids on the building and grounds at 212-214 Speece Street, that is just off Race Street. They’ll take bids until 4pm November 13, and the bids will be opened that afternoon.

The Sunbury Redevelopment Authority and the city have been teaming up for 8 years, and so far have sold over 40 homes and properties. Each time a home is sold, the buyer is required to provide plans with 30-days about how they’ll repair and maintain the property. The city and the authority can reject bids, or the plans for the properties.

Previously, Mayor David Persing said, “We’ve all been very fortunate here that purchasers of these properties bring them up to code and get them back on the tax roll, which generate revenue for the city, plus makes (the city) a nicer place to be.” We have the details of the sale at WKOK.com.

Here are the specifics of the property sale:

Invitation to Bid

The City of Sunbury and City of Sunbury Redevelopment Authority (“Sellers”) are seeking sealed bids for the purchase of the property located at 212-214 Speece Street, Sunbury, PA 17801. Sellers reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids and accept any bid which in their judgment is for the best of the City of Sunbury. No bidder may withdraw the bid within ten (10) days of the actual date of the bid.

The purchaser shall submit a 10% down payment to the City Clerk within 10 days of being notified of the successful bid.

The purchaser shall provide plans for the redevelopment of the property to the City Clerk within thirty (30) days of the auction. The City of Sunbury and City of Sunbury Redevelopment Authority reserve the right to accept or reject redevelopment plans. The 10% down payment will be refunded if the redevelopment plans are rejected.

The City of Sunbury and City of Sunbury Redevelopment Authority shall have the right to require a return of the property if the purchaser does not complete the accepted redevelopment plans within one (1) year of the purchase of the property.

Sealed bids are due in the City Clerk’s office, 225 Market Street, Sunbury, PA 17801 by 4 pm on November 13, 2017. Bids will be opened at 4:15 pm in the City Clerk’s Office. Contact the City Clerk at (570)286-7820 for more information.