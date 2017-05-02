InnovateHER for 2017

SUNBURY– A program launched recently will help empower the lives of women and families through innovative products. Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center and State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver announced the launch of the 2017 InnovateHER Business Challenge. Steve Stumbris of the SBDC says this national program is sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Association. He adds there is great opportunity for those who enter as they will win local prizes and will be nominated for a national award prize of $40,000. It’s hoped that the competition spurs conversation, collaboration, and cooperation at all levels to support women and families.

Stumbris was a guest recently on WKOK Sunrise. You can hear more of that interview at wkok.com . (Chad Hershberger)