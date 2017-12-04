Inmate assaults prisoner and officer over the weekend

MIDDLEBURG – An inmate at the Snyder County Prison is facing more charges stemming from two incidents that happened last week. Selinsgrove state police say 25-year-old Savannah Goodling of Snyder County was cited for harassment after allegedly assaulting another female prisoner Friday evening, and then assaulting a prison guard Saturday night. Both victims suffered minor injuries.

Goodling was arrested in May in a large Methamphetamine bust in Snyder County. The inmate Goodling assaulted, Jessica Keister was also arrested in that drug bust. (Sarah Benek)