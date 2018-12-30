Injured Phila. officer to make full recovery: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/30/18

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A seriously injured Philadelphia police officer who was pulled from his wrecked cruiser moments before it burst into flames is expected to fully recover. Officer Matthew Smyth had heard some gunshots while on patrol Thursday and was trying to get to the site where he thought they were coming from when the crash occurred. Other officers soon arrived to aid Smyth, who suffered cervical spine and hip fractures and was stuck in the car. He was soon freed, just before it caught fire and exploded.

READING, Pa. (AP) — A man charged in the death of a Verizon store employee that allegedly was linked to armed robberies of cellphone stores has reached a plea deal that could spare him from a potential death sentence. Vaughn Felix’s agreement with Northampton County prosecutors was revealed during a pre-trial conference Friday. It calls for him to cooperate with authorities in their case against his co-defendant, Gregory Lewis Jr. The agreement calls for Felix to get a life sentence without parole.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania Senate said Friday he favors seating the Democrat who won last month now that he has looked into questions about her residency. President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati issued a statement that said he will recommend that Lindsey Williams be sworn in along with other new members on Tuesday.

Williams’ fate has been up in the air as Republicans have sought details about whether she meets a state constitutional requirement that senators be “citizens and inhabitants” of Pennsylvania for four years before they are elected. Williams has said she stayed with Pittsburgh-area friends in 2014 and made plans to move to that city in time to meet the constitutional requirement.

“I respect that they took the time to deliberate and go to through the facts, and I’m happy and really looking forward to getting sworn in on the First,” Williams said. She has been working as senator-elect while the dispute played out, including constituent work and a community event. Her lawyer, Chuck Pascal, said Scarnati’s decision likely ends the controversy about Williams’ status as a senator.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed into law requirements that letter grades be issued for each public school in the state. The new accountability system will begin in 2019 under the law enacted Friday. The Republican governor, who leaves office next week, signed or vetoed scores of other bills Friday. He vetoed one that would have blocked any future attempts to force the disclosure of donors to nonprofits, including political groups whose sway has grown in elections.

He signed an environmental cleanup bill that Democrats say would make it harder to toughen the standard for protecting drinking water from certain toxic chemicals. The law will require the state to use federal toxicity values when setting cleanup criteria for hazardous substances and take additional steps when upgrading standards. Republicans say it makes long-overdue updates to promote cleanup and reuse of abandoned industrial properties.

SEATTLE (AP) — Alan Naiman was known for an unabashed thriftiness that veered into comical, but even those closest to him had no inkling of the fortune that he quietly amassed and the last act that he had long planned. The Washington state social worker died of cancer this year at age 63, leaving most of a surprising $11 million estate to children’s charities that help the poor, sick, disabled and abandoned. The amount baffled the beneficiaries and his best friends, who are lauding Naiman as the anniversary of his death approaches in January.

That’s because the Seattle man patched up his shoes with duct tape, sought deals at the grocery store deli at closing time and took his best friends out to lunch at fast-food joints. Naiman, who died unmarried and childless, loved kids but also was intensely private, scrimping, investing and working extra jobs to stockpile money that he rarely spent on himself after seeing how unfair life could be for the most vulnerable children, his friends say. They believe a lifelong devotion to his older brother who had a developmental disability influenced Naiman, though he rarely spoke of it. The brother died in 2013, the same year Naiman splurged on a sports car — a modestly priced Scion FR-S.

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — A three-day music festival will be held in August 2019 at the original Woodstock concert site to mark the 50th anniversary of the historic event. The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a concert venue built on the original Woodstock site, announced Thursday that it will host the golden anniversary event Aug. 16-18.

The center says performers will include “prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades.” The venue says talks by “leading futurists and retro-tech experts” will also be featured. Beth Woods says the names of performers and speakers will be announced soon. The Woodstock Music and Arts Fair held Aug. 15-17, 1969 drew more than 400,000 people to Max Yasgur’s farm in the Sullivan County town of Bethel, 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Rasir Bolton scored 10 of his 18 points in the first half to help Penn State beat UMBC 74-52. Lamar Stevens added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Nittany Lions (7-6) who finished their non-conference slate 7-4.

The Super Bowl Champion Eagles look to clinch a playoff spot today to defend their title with a win at the Redskins and a loss by the Vikings. Coverage at the Redskins begins at 3 on Eagle 107, kickoff at 4:25.

The Steelers need a win and a Ravens loss to win the AFC North and earn a playoff berth, or a win and a Colts-Titans tie to earn a wild card berth. Steelers host the Bengals today at 4:25, coverage begins at 2:25 on 100.9 The Valley.

The Colts and Titans play on Sunday Night Football tonight on WKOK. Coverage begins at 7:30, kickoff at 8:20. Winners goes to the playoffs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bloomsburg 91, Columbia-Montour 26

Millville 51, Warrior Run 31

Mount Carmel 57, Halifax 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Danville 55, Wellsboro 33

Mifflinburg 60, Selinsgrove 24

Millville 47, Midd-West 39

Mount Carmel 55, Weatherly 43

Milton 53, Montgomery 22

