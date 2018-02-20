Information session on leadership coming up

SHAMOKIN DAM – Learn more about the premier business leadership program in our area. Leadership Susquehanna Valley and the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce are holding its “Discover LSV” information session soon. It’s February 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the Chamber. It’s a one-hour session about LSV’s nine-month program. All business owners, human resources and training professionals are invited to attend.

The program includes the following:

A behind-the-scenes and big-picture view of the Greater Susquehanna Valley

Leadership training in the following key areas: leadership style analysis, strengths identification, communications and public relations, team-building, change management, creative thinking, conflict resolution and public speaking

Opportunities to network with and experience leadership diversity among a variety of local businesses’ top employees.

Direct access and contact with local officials, educators, industry leaders, as well as LSV’s community partners and alumni network

Relevant, industry-themed programming designed to motivate, educate and prepare area citizens for effective community involvement and volunteerism.

You can register by calling the Chamber at 570-743-4100 or visiting the Chamber events calendar at www.gsvcc.org. See more at WKOK.com.