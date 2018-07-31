Independent investigation vs. Moonves, no comment from Bucknell

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University remains quiet as an independent investigation into Bucknell grad and current CBS President and CEO Les Moonves is about to get underway. CBS reports the network is in the process of selecting outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation into Moonves. Six women have accused him of sexual misconduct, according to a report by the New Yorker.

A Bucknell spokesman tells us the university does not have any comment at this time. So far, Bucknell has removed only certain pages celebrating Moonves’ relationship with the University from its website. That includes a commencement speech given two years ago and donations he’s made. Other references to Moonves remain on Bucknell’s website.