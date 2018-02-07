Snow, sleet and freezing rain, winter storm closes schools and offices

Many Valley schools, businesses closed w/ incoming winter weather

UNDATED – Many Valley schools and businesses are bracing for the expected winter weather moving into the area today. Schools are closed and we have other announcements on our WinterNet page at WKOK.com.

AccuWeather says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Two to four inches of snow is expected, along with sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. Other weather services were calling for much more snow across the Valley, but AccuWeather says about 4 inches should be the maximum.

PennDOT crews have been treating roads around the clock. WKOK will have all the latest updates with the winter weather in the Valley. We have links to the Winternet and AccuWeather at WKOK.com.

