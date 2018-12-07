Incident with shotgun leads to big state police response

BLOOMSBURG – A Columbia County man is locked up after an incident late Wednesday morning that led to a large police response. State police tell us, 50-year-old David Albertson of Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County, assaulted his girlfriend and threatened her with a shotgun.

Police say the woman was able to escape with her mother, leaving her toddler daughter behind. A state police SWAT team was called but Albertson exited the home with the child as the heavily armed troopers began arriving on the scene. Albertson is now jailed on $50,000.