Inching closer to goal…$19,000 in the Needy Family Fund

SUNBURY – The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by the Daily Item, BB&T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, has hit $19,000. New information from BB&T shows the fund is at $19,075. That total includes $500 in anonymous contributions, as well as $500 from the Pope Insurance Agency of Selinsgrove, and a pair of $250 contributions.

You are asked to consider a generous contribution to the Needy Family Fund. All of the proceeds are used by the Salvation Army in Sunbury and Milton, to buy toys, clothing and food for nearly 1,000 needy families. The Degenstein Foundation also promises a $25,000 challenge grant—if and only if—the fund hits the goal of $75,000.

You can drop off or mail a contribution at any branch of BB&T, and you can donate online as well. More info at WKOK.com and DailyItem.com.