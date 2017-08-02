In search of a burglary suspect in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Police are in search of a person who is suspected of burgling a residence on the 700 block of Main Street, in Watsontown Tuesday. Police tell us that the burglary happened Tuesday around 3pm. So far no information on what was stolen.

Police said they are searching for a dark colored four-door, newer model pick-up truck that was seen leaving the area around the time of the incident. Anyone with information on this vehicle or if you’ve seen a truck matching the description, please call Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or 570-742-8771.