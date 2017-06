VALLEY TOWNSHIP – A second strangulation report has been reported in The Valley. Milton State Police say the incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. May 31.

State troopers say Heidi Vonada allegedly struck another female in the face after arriving at a home on Columbia Hill Road in Montour County. Vonada then grabbed the victim’s neck and pulled her hair. Criminal strangulation charges have been filed to the District Magistrate’s office.