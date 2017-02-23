Importance of understanding the Lewisburg Floodplain

LEWISBURG — Flood insurance rates are going up, and flood plain maps are changing…that has prompted a task force in Lewisburg to call a meeting for next week. The borough Flood Impact Task Force will hold a information session on Tuesday, February 28.

Samantha Pearson Executive Director of the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corp. is encouraging the public to think about flooding before it happens, “The basic idea of the meeting is we want people to get a better handle on the resources that are available. In the community, we have lots of maps that are available. They’re in the public domain. We want to encourage people to be talking to their insurers, to be talking to surveyors to try to get certificates of elevation for their property, and really to be thinking of flooding when it’s not raining.”

The meeting will provide a chance for the task force to check in with residents and property owners about their concerns for structures in the floodplain in light of the ongoing changes to the national flood insurance program, “The property owners and residents really need to look much more closely at their own property to be able to say to the federal government either you are in the floodplain, you aren’t in the floodplain, or the degree you are. That can’t happen until property owners get these certificates of elevation.”

Pearson says everyone, especially those who live in the floodplain, need to be prepared, “It’s also important to understand that we do have reports from the most recent updated state report says we are to expect more intense weather and more weather extremes which means more droughts interspersed with more intense rain. And that intense rain is what brings us flooding.”

The Floodplain Public Information Session will take place on Tuesday, February 28 at 7 p.m at the William Cameron Engine Company Training Facility. Maps and materials generated by a summer intern from Bucknell University will be available to those attending and task force members will be on staff to answer any questions. (Sarah Benek/Alex Reichenbach)