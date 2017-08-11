Impersonating a police officer will land you in jail

WATSONTOWN – Pretending to be a police officer for Halloween is ok, in real life it can land you in jail. That’s what 22-year-old Kyle Rhodes learned when he was arrested on August 10. Rhodes allegedly portrayed himself as a Pennsylvania State Trooper pretending to hold a position of public service.

Rhodes was arraigned and bail was set at $25,000. Police want to remind the public that police officers and government employees will either be in uniform or display the appropriate identification. If you suspect that someone is impersonating a police officer and/or a government official, and they refuse to produce ID, please call 911. (Christopher Elio)