If convicted of domestic, you could give up your gun: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania Senate committee is advancing a bill to force people with a domestic violence ruling against them to more quickly give up their firearms. The Judiciary Committee passed the bill unanimously Monday. Under the bill, people convicted of domestic violence would have 48 hours to give up their firearms to a law enforcement agency, a federally licensed firearms dealer or their lawyer.

Under current law, people convicted of domestic violence have 60 days and can give their guns to a relative, friend or neighbor. In addition, defendants in final protection-from-abuse cases would have to give up their guns in 24 hours. Current law leaves forfeiture to a judge’s discretion. Failing to hand over a firearm would be a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in prison.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Boosting the Democrats’ chances of retaking control of Congress in this fall’s midterm elections, the U.S. Supreme Court and a federal panel on Monday rejected Republican challenges to a newly redrawn congressional map imposed on Pennsylvania by the state’s high court. The federal courts dismissed requests to throw out or halt use of the new district map, which the state court drafted after ruling that the preexisting map violated the state constitution’s guarantee of free and equal elections.

That earlier map, drawn by the GOP in 2011, is considered among the most gerrymandered in the nation. The pair of rulings Monday makes it highly likely that this year’s congressional elections in Pennsylvania will be conducted under district lines widely viewed as more favorable to Democrats than the 2011 map. Democrats need to pick up 24 seats to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, 23 if Conor Lamb’s lead holds from last week’s special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th District.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Monday that it will make $35 million available to encourage telecommunications companies to extend high-speed internet service to areas of Pennsylvania that lack it. Wolf’s administration said it hopes to expand broadband internet to every part of Pennsylvania by the end of 2022.

The incentives are designed to be available ahead of a $2 billion Federal Communications Commission auction that subsidizes the build-out of broadband internet to unserved areas so that it helps private companies to bid more competitively in the FCC’s auction by lowering the amount of federal funds needed for projects, the administration said.

Residents in sparsely populated areas say it is next to impossible to stream TV shows, telecommute, do videoconferencing or consistently access their cloud-based email. The FCC estimates that about 800,000 Pennsylvania residents lack access to high-speed internet access. About two-thirds are in rural areas while one-third is in urban areas.

However, 20 percent of rural Pennsylvanians do not have speedy internet connections, compared to 3 percent in urban areas, an example of the so-called digital divide between technological haves and have-nots.

Pennsylvania recently lost its bid to keep $140 million in federal subsidies for rural broadband after Verizon declined it two years ago.

The Wolf administration said the state Department of Transportation will use the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank to offer the incentives in exchange for dedicated or enhanced network services from private providers. That will help PennDOT improve network services along key roadways, the administration said.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Police departments in a south-central Pennsylvania county say they collected 5.51 tons of drugs and medicine last year that was converted into electricity. York County police departments collect the unwanted drugs through their drug take-back boxes. Officers then take the drugs to the York County Solid Waste and Refuse Authority.

The authority burns garbage to heat boilers that produce steam. The steam then turns turbines and powers a generator that produces electricity. Authority spokeswoman Ellen O’Connor says they are producing enough energy daily to power the city of York. York County police departments have collected about 15 tons of unwanted drugs and medicine since 2012.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The death of a woman who was struck by a self-driving Uber SUV as she crossed a street in suburban Phoenix is the event that many in the auto and technology industries had been dreading. The crash on Sunday night in Tempe marked the first death involving a fully autonomous test vehicle and could have far-reaching consequences for the new technology.

The crash led Uber to immediately suspend all road-testing of such autos in the Phoenix area, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto. The Volvo was in self-driving mode with a human backup driver at the wheel when it hit 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg. Sgt. Ronald Elcock, a Tempe police spokesman, said it’s too early to draw conclusions on blame.

UNDATED (AP) —Hillary Clinton says she meant no disrespect when she said some women voters are more swayed by men. She took to Facebook last weekend to explain comments she made during an interview in India last week. That’s when she said Democrats “do not do well with white men, and we don’t do well with married, white women. And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate wrote that as much as she hates the possibility, “it’s not that crazy when you think about our ongoing struggle to reach gender balance – even within the same household.” Clinton said she did not realize how hard it would hit many who heard it.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A spokesman for Gov. Andrew Cuomo is responding to the gubernatorial candidacy of liberal activist Cynthia Nixon by saying Cuomo has delivered more progressive wins than any other Democrat in the country. Former “Sex and the City” star Nixon tweeted Monday that she’ll challenge Cuomo in New York’s Democratic primary in September. In a campaign video, the public education advocate said, “We want our government to work again.”

Nixon in recent speeches has called on Democrats nationally to carve out a strong liberal identity instead of being merely the “anti-Trump party.” Cuomo’s campaign said the two-term governor’s progressive wins include legalized gay marriage, tough gun laws, a $15 minimum wage, expanded school funding and a ban on a drilling technique known as fracking.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida nightclub that was shut down after a scantily clad woman rode bareback on a white horse through a crowd will be allowed to reopen. A Miami Beach code official ruled Monday the city should reinstate the Mokai Lounge’s business license after its owners acknowledged five violations and agreed to pay $12,150 in fines.

The club also will make a $10,000 donation to Peaceful Ridge Horse Rescue and promises no more animals will be used in the club. The city suspended the club’s license earlier this month, a day after video went viral showing the woman riding the horse inside the club. As the animal moved through the crowded space, it appeared to panic, and the woman fell off. No injuries were reported to humans or the horse.

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitbull is going to the United Nations for water. Pitbull will discuss the global water crisis at the U.N. on Thursday, World Water Day. That’s the same day the U.N. will announce a ten-year plan for sustainable development of water resources. Pitbull is also leading a social media campaign to focus attention on the water crisis. Bruno Mars, Pink Maroon 5, Demi Lovato, Monica and Juanes (WAH’-nehs) also are participating.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s men’s college basketball tournaments:

TODAY’S MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

NIT

Round 3

at Louisville, Ky.

Mississippi St. vs Louisville 9:00 p.m.

at Milwaukee, Wis.

Penn St. vs Marquette 7:00 p.m. This game will be on WKOK and WKOK.com at 6:30pm

