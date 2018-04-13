Identity and cause of death released on Snydertown Road incident

SUNBURY – The name and cause of death for the woman found along Snydertown Road Wednesday has been released. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelly says the woman is identified as 21-year-old Kaylee Pukiewicz of Shenandoah. Coroner Kelley has ruled the cause of death blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death as an accident.

He says a positive identification was made at the Geisinger Shamokin Hospital morgue in Coal Township. An autopsy was conducted Friday morning at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. No other information is being released from the coroner’s office at this time.

Troopers say some type of fatal incident occurred at 5:40 p.m. when a small SUV went off the road, flipped over multiple times and came to rest on its roof in a wooded area. The woman’s body was found nearby. After that, an extensive air and ground search took place, but for who or what, troopers won’t say. The road was closed for several hours.