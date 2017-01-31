Icy conditions result in accidents involving school buses

WINFIELD — Two accidents involving school buses were reported on Monday.

There was an accident on Penns Drive near Grangers Road in Monroe Township around 4:30 p.m. State police say a school bus was heading south and lost control on an icy road. The bus spun and became wedged between the guiderail and an embankment, blocking both lanes of Penns Drive. No one was hurt in the incident. It is not known how many people were on the bus.

Another school bus was involved in a crash on Route 15 near Route 304 in Winfield. There were about seven vehicles involved the accident including a school bus. At least one person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but was not someone on the school bus. No other details were available. (Ali Stevens)