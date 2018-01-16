Ice jam isolating hundreds of Union County residents

MILLMONT—At the Union County Commissioners meeting Tuesday the topic of discussion was the ice jam in Penns Creek. Representatives from the DEP, PennDOT, and PEMA attended the meeting along with emergency management staff to brainstorm solutions.

The commissioners say the ice jam in Millmont has stranded hundreds of residents on the south side of the creek. The jam is at the base of the Millmont Road bridge and stretches almost a mile up the creek, diverting water from Penns Creek onto Creek Road and Millmont Road.

County Commissioners say they have also reached out to local contractors and the county bridge engineer to assess possible solutions. Commissioner would like to thank the DEP for granting permission for the county to take action in the creek.

The Commissioners would like to remind motorist that the red covered bridge near Millmont over Penns Creek is not safe for vehicles. They say during sometime between Monday and Tuesday someone attempted to remove the barriers at the bridge causing damage to county property. They say the state police have been contacted about the incident.