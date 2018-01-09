“I am Jane Doe” human trafficking film showing Wednesday

LEWISBURG – Raising awareness about a horrible, thriving business in the U.S….human trafficking of teenage girls. Transitions of PA is hosting a workshop about this issue Wednesday, highlighted by showing the documentary, “I am Jane Doe.” It will take place at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg at 6:30 p.m.

Susan Mathias, Transitions CEO, on what you’ll see in the film, “We’re going to watch a documentary that really follows the story of each of the three girls, and also the path with prosecution to bring the case all the way through to get some sort of satisfaction with the families.”

The prosecution is against the website that’s shown trafficking, backpage.com.

Mathias says however, the website has been legally able to show trafficking despite lawmakers trying to change that, “John McCain had been holding hearings, had been having a lot of interest on the hill in changing this. But the protections of what’s on the internet have a lot to do with them being not able to shut it down.”

One of the victim’s mother, Nacole, will speak before and after the film.

One of her biggest focuses will be on the legal challenges of shutting down websites like backpage.com, “It’s a small law called Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and how we’re trying to get that law changed, which websites hide behind in order to facilitate child sex trafficking.”

You can hear more from Nacole and Mathias’ segment from WKOK Sunrise at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)