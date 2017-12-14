 I-80 west now open after tractor-trailer incident

UNDATED – Two traffic incidents this morning across the Valley. The first closed a portion of I-80 west. Milton State police say they had to jack-knife a tractor-trailer around 12:30 this morning at milemarker 219 near the Northumberland-Montour County line. No injuries were reported. Troopers say the incident was likely weather related. That portion of I-80 west is now open.

The second incident occurred in Washingtonville area just after 3:30 this morning. Milton State police say it was a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Continental and Delaney Boulevard. Police did not have an indication if the accident was weather related. No injuries were reported. (Matt Catrillo)