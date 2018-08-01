I-80 WB Closed Between Danville and Limestoneville

Montoursville, PA – Motorists in Montour and Northumberland counties are advised Interstate 80 westbound is closed between the Danville Exit in Montour County and the Limestoneville Exit in Northumberland County due to multiple vehicle crashes.

Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped vehicles.

