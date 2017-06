COLUMBIA COUNTY – You’ll want to allow yourself extra time this morning if you’re traveling on Interstate 80 westbound. PennDOT says in a news release one of the two westbound lanes is closed due to a crash in Columbia County.

Bloomsburg State Police say the incident occured just before mile marker 228. Police say motorists will be detoured onto Route 42 at the Buckhorn exit. No word on when the lane will re-open. We will continue to update this story when more information is available.