I-80 rock thrower back in prison

SUNBURY—One of the men convicted in the rock throwing incident on I-80 that critically injured Ohio school teacher Sharon Budd is back in prison for a parole violation.

PennLive.com reports 21-year-old Brett Lahr violated his parole by being convicted of a DUI. Lahr was charged with driving under the influence of prescription drugs after he crashed his car on Route 147 in Upper Paxton Township, Dauphin County, in December.

The state board of probation and parole ordered Lahr to serve one year in prison. The sentence required Lahr to be evaluated for drug and alcohol treatment. Lahr was paroled in October after serving a minimum sentence for the rock throwing incident in 2014.

Lahr and his brother Dylan, along with two other men from the New Columbia area were convicted for their role in the rock throwing incident.