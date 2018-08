UNION COUNTY – Interstate 80 in Union County is now open after a tractor-trailer rollover late Tuesday night. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says the crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-80 west near the Mile Run exit.

Both lanes of I-80 west were closed for a few hours while crews cleared the scene. No injuries were reported. Both lanes of I-80 opened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.