I-80 fatal wreck, a truck-tractor crashes off a bridge

EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TWP – An Ohio man is dead after a crash on I-80 Wednesday, it’s a wreck where his truck tractor jumped went over a bridge and landed on a road below. The accident led to long delays on Interstate 80 west for an hour. Milton state police say the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. along I-80 west near mile marker 213.

Troopers say Rajubettan Andy of Ohio was traveling west on I-80 when he went off the roadway and hit guardrails, his truck jumped over a concrete bridge rail and landed below the bridge next to Mexico Road. The trailer then struck another guard rail, ripping off the tandem axle and came to rest along the interstate.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle, taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Troopers say they don’t know if he was wearing a seatbelt when the wreck occurred.