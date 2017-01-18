Hynoski hired as Shamokin coach for 2018

COAL TOWNSHIP – An NFL star will soon coach a local high school team. The Shamokin Area school board hired Southern Columbia standout Henry Hynoski as the head football coach for 2018. Hynoski will also become dean of students at the middle/high school.

Hynoski is completing a master’s degree in business administration and was given a four-year coaching contract with Shamokin. He will receive a $61,000 salary plus benefits as dean of students. Coaching salaries have not yet been set by the district for the coming year.

Hynoski’s NFL career was spent with the New York Giants and he was a member of the Super Bowl team that defeated the New England Patriots in 2012.

Jim Lichty will coach the high school football team for the 2017 season.