Hurricane Harvey poised to unleash flooding disaster on Texas into early next week

ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER — AccuWeather reports as Harvey continues to gather strength and moisture, the hurricane is poised to stall over coastal Texas and unleash life-threatening and disastrous flooding into next week.

Harvey will have major impact in terms of dangerous surf, beach erosion, coastal flooding and damaging winds. However, Harvey is likely to be remembered for tremendous rainfall and days of flooding.

The storm made landfall Friday night as a Category 4 with 130 mph (209 kph) winds. It gradually weakened over the next several hours and by early Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said it back to a Category 2 — still sustaining winds of 110 mph (185 kph) as of 3 a.m.

Eventually, Harvey may find a way well inland over the eastern U.S. as a tropical rainstorm later next week and into the Labor Day weekend. Only if the system moves inland and stays away from the coast will the storm diminish.