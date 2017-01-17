Hunter who shot two dogs will not be charged

BLOOMSBURG — A hunter from Dauphin County, who shot two dogs while hunting in Columbia County, will not be charged. State police investigated the shooting and determined the 69-year-old, who has not been identified, will not be charged with animal cruelty.

The hunter told the Pennsylvania Game Commission that he accidentally shot the two dogs that were chasing a deer into the woods. Both dogs died. The Game Commission was not convinced the shooting was an accident, but state police determined no charges will be filed against the hunter for the November 28th incident. (Ali Stevens)