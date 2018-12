SHAMOKIN — Hundreds of people lined the funeral route Thursday for a firefighter who died at the scene of a trailer fire last week. Captain Scott Dannheimer of East End Fire Company was remembered as a dedicated public servant.

He had suffered a cardiac event while in a fire truck December 20th and later died at the hospital. The 53-year-old was honored with a black sash draped fire apparatus that led the procession through Shamokin, carrying the remains of the late firefighter. (Deanna Force)