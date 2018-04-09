Hundreds attend benefit concert for Steve Mitchell

NORTHUMBERLAND – Rocking out to help a Valley musician in need, hundreds gathered at the Front Street Station in Northumberland Sunday for a benefit concert for percussionist and Lewisburg resident Steve Mitchell.

Eagle 107 Rock’N’Roll morning show host Rob Senter was there, “Steve Mitchell arrived at Front Street station in really good spirits, thanking everyone for coming out. He’s a heck of a great guy. I got to talk to him for a couple of seconds and he’s all smiles, so glad so many people are here.”

Mitchell is still recovering from spinal surgery and has yet to regain complete use of his hands. Proceeds went towards piling up medical expenses. A total of 16 bands performed.