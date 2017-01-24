Hughesville man killed in a Montour County crash

DANVILLE — A Hughesville man is dead following a crash on Route 54 in Mayberry Township, Montour County. State police say 29-year-old Donald Bowers was traveling west on Route 54 near High Road and lost control of his car around 5:15 p.m.

The vehicle slid across the double yellow lines and struck a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Teresa Genners of Elysburg. Bowers was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Montour County Coroner. It is not known if Genners was injured in the accident. (Ali Stevens)