How you can support the YMCA’s Capital Campaign 

SUNBURY – Help your local YMCA and maybe you could be riding in style in a golf cart. The YMCA has kicked off its annual Capital Campaign with a goal of $700,000. Wayne Stump, Sunbury YMCA Executive Director, joined WKOK Sunrise. He says the YMCA is not a just a fitness center…it’s a community, “There’s so much more that happens at the YMCA and there’s so many more opportunites that as a member you can be part of that. You don’t just have to come in to exercise.”

The first fundraiser towards the campaign is a raffle where you can win a Shelby Mustang GT 500 golf cart, “We are selling tickets at the front desk for $20, and our goal is to sell 500 tickets. And we’re going to make that drawing next Monday night.”

Here more from Stump and what the YMCA has to offer at WKOK.com.