How we can improve pedestrian safety in The Valley

LEWISBURG – It’s truly up to us when it comes to making it safer for drivers and pedestrians on Valley roads…that’s the message of Walk It! Bike It!’s “Walk the Walk – Drive the Drive” campaign. Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation Executive Director Samantha Pearson joined WKOK Sunrise.

She says there’s plenty we can do right now to improve safety at busy Valley intersections, “Making sure we as pedestrians know what the rules of the road are for pedestrians, and knowing how we can be clear and safe as best we can. Also as drivers, that help create the climate on the road in our community.”

Truck traffic has been a major concern in the downtown Lewisburg area due to the Duke Street project in Northumberland.

Pearson says one improvement comes down to better obeying a basic rule of the road, “Some of the specific issues that we’ve identified that we called out were trucks can change the stopping distance. They can change people’s perceptions of lights. You might not be able to see a light turning red on the other side of a truck in front of you. So we suggest using suitable following distances.”

Other safety tips for both drivers and pedestrians include:

Obeying traffic control signals

At uncontrolled intersections – drivers should yield to pedestrians at crosswalks

Avoiding stopping inside of intersections while driving

Drive slow enough to stop for pedestrians

Hear more from Pearson at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)