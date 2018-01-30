How to protect yourself from scams and theft

SUNBURY— These days criminals are getting creative in their ways to scam and steal from innocent people. Luckily, Josh VanKirk the Point Township police chief says most scams can be avoided if you know you know what warning signs to look for

A scam that is becoming popular is door to door sales for home repairs.

Chief VanKirk says if you are looking to get work done on your home, deal with a local contractor, “I would say deal local. We have excellent local builders and repair persons in our community. Their families are here, their relatives and friends are here and that gives them a sense of accountability in the community. Take the time to know something about them. Speak to other people that have used them, making sure they’re a squared away person.”

Chief VanKirk says if a person is coming to your door after normal business hours, or if they want you to pay right away it’s probably a scam.

Another way you can protect your property is watching what you post online. Chief VanKirk says try to limit the information you put on social media where anyone can see it, even criminals, “Keep things locked up, have buddy systems in place. It’s a kind of a crime watch in its simplest form. If you’re going to go away, tell a trusted neighbor that you can count on to not put it on social media. The more you put out there without any care, the more you tell the bad guys what’s going on.”

