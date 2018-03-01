Valley docs, coroner, and PennDOT want fewer accidents

DANVILLE – The Valley has seen a number of fatal traffic accidents recently, calling for a closer look at causes and how to better prevent them. Some members of the Geisinger staff, PennDOT and Triple A, along with Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo, came together for this discussion recently. At Geisinger, the group discussed crash trends.

PennDOT Assistant District Executive for Maintenance in District 3, Eric High, says 15 % of drivers don’t buckle up, a big factor in fatal crashes, “Another statistic that’s fairly consistent every year is that unbuckled passengers or drives in the vehicle comprise of over 50 % of the fatalities.”

High says PennDOT also has always tried to implement the 4 ‘E’s’ of safety; engineering, enforcement, emergency services, and education.

Engineering has been a priority in the Valley with constant reviews of any fatal or major injury crashes, “When we are redesigning road reconstruction or bridge reconstruction, or even new roadways and new bridges, we can attempt to engineer improvements. Maybe flatten the curve, maybe make lanes wider, something of that nature, to address those crash causation factors.”

One area being evaluated for fatal crashes is the Route 54/642 intersection in Montour County. A citizen’s advisory committee has been formed to decide on how to reconfigure the intersection.