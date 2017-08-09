How to get your kids to eat healthy during the school day

SUNBURY – With a new school year right around the corner, it’s time for parents to start thinking about what their kids are going to eat everyday for lunch. Kathryn Long is a registered dietician at Weis Markets says there are many benefits to a healthy diet for kids, “They’ll be able to think better in school. They’ll be able to concentrate better. They’ll have increased energy. The healthier your diet is, the more likely you are to fight off an illness when you get sick. Faster wound healing, and then of course you have decreased risk for chronic diseases later in life.”

Long lays out what the healthy meals should look like, “Really important to have a healthy breakfast, a healthy lunch…With the lunches, including a protein, a whole grain, a fruit or veggie and an optional treat. So kind of use that as your basis when you’re planning your meal.”

Long says getting the kids involved in the planning really makes it fun for them, “And get the kids involved too. The more involved they are in the preparing and the planning the more likely they may be to eat that lunch or that snack during the day.”

(Christopher Elio)