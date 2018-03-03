How to avoid Congestive Heart Failure

SUNBURY – We’ve all heard the phrase “Congestive Heart Failure,” but do you really know what it is? Many people are at risk of heart failure, but they don’t really know why, or how to prevent it.

Dr. John Pfeifer, Interventional Cardiologist at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical was helping WKOK’s Sunrise focus on Rock Red for Healthy Hears last month, he was talking about what “Congestive Heart” failure, “The heart fundamentally is a pump, it squeezes and blood goes to the lungs, then it pumps on the left side and blood goes to the rest of the body. If there’s any problem with the squeezing function of the heart or with the heart filling with blood, you can get the symptoms and signs of heart failure.”

Dr. Pfeifer says there are three distinct symptoms of Heart Failure, “Trouble with breathing and shortness of breath, especially with exertion but also sometimes at rest. Filling up with fluid, usually in the legs and abdomen, and fatigue and lack of energy.”

What are the leading causes of heart failure, “In terms of lifestyle modification smoking is probably the most important thing. Being careful with your diet, most of my patients’ all recommend a low or moderate salt intake. For heart failure patients we typically reduce the amount of salt they should eat because consumption of salt will lead to an increase of fluid buildup.”

