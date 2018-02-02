 How someone can access Duke Street businesses during project

NORTHUMBERLAND – The Duke Street project in Northumberland will soon get back underway and concerns are growing among Duke Street business owners. They expressed concerns during the latest PennDOT public meeting about how people can access their businesses with Duke Street closed.

One business owner, Steve Mertz of the Norry Pharmacy, said he has problems with the ongoing truck traffic and confused, non-English speaking truckers not following the truck detour, “At least call, maybe the people who do the GPS maps and tell them that Northumberland’s closed for a couple of years. These trucks that are getting lost in Northumberland and damaging our streets, our sidewalks, and our telephone poles are just following their GPS.”

Mindy Foresman, PennDOT Construction Project Manager, tried to ease those concerns. She says there will still be ways to access to Duke Street businesses through the phasing of detours, “They will be able to use Duke Street itself or the side streets. All the Duke Street work will be done with a total detour.”

The work in Northumberland starts March 5, and will continue until fall. The entire project is estimated to be finished in June of 2020.