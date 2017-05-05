How local congressmen voted on health bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relieved Republicans have pushed their prized health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law. Thursday’s vote sends the measure to the Senate. Many senators consider the House bill too harsh and it’s expected to undergo substantial changes.

Pennsylvania’s 18-member U.S. House delegation split on GOP legislation that’s erasing much of former President Barack Obama’s health care law, while Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf called it a “sad day.” Shortly after Thursday’s U.S. House vote, Wolf called the bill a “shameful attempt” to score political points at the expense of the sick, poor, elderly and disabled. It goes to the Senate, where it’s opposed by Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey hasn’t weighed in. Congressional representatives from The Valley, US Cong. Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station), Cong. Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazelton), both voted ‘yes’ on the bill, they said, to ‘gut Obamacare.’ Barletta calls it part of a multi-phase process to provide relief from restrictive mandates, high health care costs and decreased access.

The House measure collapsed in March due to opposition by conservative and moderate GOP lawmakers. House leaders abandoned another attempt to pass the bill last week after support was lacking. Leaders finally rounded up enough support after adding money aimed at helping seriously ill patients afford their medical costs. Democrats said the bill would kick millions off coverage. They predicted Republicans would pay the price in next year’s elections.