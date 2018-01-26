How gerrymandering has occurred and where it stands in court

SUNBURY – The possibility of throwing out Pennsylvania’s 18 congressional districts is now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court. But how does the state congressional map favor republicans?

Ben Geffen, staff attorney for the Public Interest Law Center in Philadelphia joined WKOK’s On The mark to explain, “What changed is that the data and the computers that are available to the people who draw the map have made it possible to engineer these districts with a degree of precision that was inconceivable even 20 years ago. So it’s gotten to the point that whichever party that reels power at the time that the maps are drawn can affectively freeze the other party out of the political process.”

But why file a lawsuit now? Geffen says a lawsuit was filed when the map was first drawn after the 2000 census, noting the map favored republicans. The lawsuit was rejected by the PA Supreme Court at the time because the map had not been used in any election.

Now that the map has been used in three elections since, Geffen says there’s evidence against the map, “We were able to point to the outcomes of those elections and those outcomes were clear as day. 13 republicans won, and five democrats won, no matter what else happened in the state-wide vote.”

