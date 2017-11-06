 How did Shikellamy students perform in standardized testing?

SUNBURY—The standardized test results for the Shikellamy School District are in and the administration is pleased with the results. In PSSA testing the students scored above the state average in most grades. Students in grades 3-8 take the PSSA’s. It was a different story for the Keystone exams, students taking that exam scored lower than the state average. Keystone exams are only taken by high school students.

Director of Education, Abbey Walshaw-Wertz told us why those scores have dropped saying, “In recent years the state didn’t require students to pass those tests to graduate, so when that motivation was taken from the students, I think our scores then dipped. We also tried online testing last year for the first time, I’m not sure that was something our students were prepared for.”

Walshaw-Wertz spoke about what is district is doing to better prepare the students, “One of the things we are trying to do is make sure all the teachers are using the same vocabulary. We want to make sure that vocabulary is consistent so our students don’t have to relearn. We are working hard to make sure everyone is using the same terms.”

The school board stressed the opportunities the district is offering students to prepare them for life after graduation like, technical training through Sun Tech, Duel Enrollment from local colleges and Universities, and virtual schooling. (Sarah Benek)