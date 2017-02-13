Housing homeless veterans of the Valley

SUNBURY – A group of Valley residents would like to use a farm in Snyder County for a homeless veterans shelter and education program. Rally Point Inc. hopes to house local veterans at the new facility.

President Anita Snook talks about the operation, “You can support our veterans by donating to Rally Point. We’re raising money to purchase a farm with a two-fold agenda. Our first priority is to have housing for the homeless veterans. The second objective is an agriculture program where veterans can learn many aspects of farming.”

Vice President Max Gemberling describes what a normal day on the farm for the veterans would include, “Typical day would be getting up early, getting ready, and working the farm. Hopefully, we can get enough money to buy equipment to operate a farm. We need people to help. I know a lot of farmers and I think we can get help teaching these people how to do it and do it right.”

Gemberling says this program will provide the tools for the veterans to make their next step in life, “We’re going to make a positive atmosphere for men, women, and families where we can teach them a value in life. There is a point past the service. There are so many mental problems with some of our soldiers that have come home and they end up on the street. We have to cure this.”

Veterans could stay on the Rally Point Inc. farm for up to two years. Residents will be provided counseling and learn the ins and outs of the agriculture industry. Volunteers are needed for this project. A GoFundMe page has been made to receive help in purchasing the farm. You can locate the page by visiting www.gofundme.com and search for Rally Point Inc. Max Gemberling, Anita Snook, and Belinda Albright were recent guests on WKOK Sunrise. You can listen to the full interview online at www.wkok.com.