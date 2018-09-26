House votes for tougher gun rules in domestic violence cases

By MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press



HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to force people in Pennsylvania convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence or subject to protective orders to surrender their guns within 24 hours is closer to becoming law.

The state House voted 131 to 62 on Wednesday for a bill that would also end the ability to turn over weapons to family members or friends.

Instead they’d have to go to police, a gun dealer or a lawyer.

Current law gives people convicted of domestic violence 60 days and lets them give their guns to neighbors, or to relatives or friends who don’t live in the same home.

The proposal goes over to the Senate, which voted unanimously for a similar measure in March.

Opponents say police aren’t equipped to handle and store large numbers of weapons.