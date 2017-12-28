House Speaker Turzai, running for governor, campaigns in the Valley

HARRISBURG—State House Speaker Mike Turzai (R-28, Allegheny) is making his way across the Susquehanna Valley to get the word out about his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, “I am the Speaker of the House now and I just think we need change in Pennsylvania. We need somebody who can get things done. I have been a reformer with results, and fiscal responsibility, job creation and bring integrity to Harrisburg like we have we have. We have a great team and I think as governor we can make a positive difference.”

Turzai has been Speaker of the House since 2015 and served as House Majority Leader for four years. He says his experience is what sets him apart from other candidates, “I am somebody who actually got a record everybody can rely on. Nobody doubts what I have been able to accomplish as Speaker, working with my team and the house republicans. I have not just been staying on the outside; I have been actually getting the votes and getting things done. I think that record, my being a known commodity is the difference. It’s my leadership style with the history of accomplishments that will allow me to be seamless in becoming governor.”

Speaker Turzai says he is a fiscal conservative, pro-life and pro-second amendment. You can find out more about his campaign at pafightsback.com. State Senator, Scott Wagner(R-28th, York) is also running in the Republican primary May 15, 2018.