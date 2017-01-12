House members spend time this week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG — The 101st annual Pennsylvania Farm Show will wrap up on Saturday and several state house members have visited the show this week.

State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) talked about the importance of the massive agricultural exhibit, “The most important thing is we are here to celebrate farm to table. How our food is produced, how it is made and where it comes from. A lot of people lose sight of that. This is a great reminder of where wholesome, good food comes from and the people who produce it and how hard working and honest they are.”

Culver said local vendors can be found throughout the show. She highlighted a couple from the 108th District, “Locally I have Shaffer Venison Meats, who produces venison products, not only for humans and jerky and sticks, but also for your pets. Dogs in particular go crazy for the treats that they make.”

Culver continued, “One of the major sponsors of the event is Weis Markets, and the 108th district is home to Weis Markets. They have a pretty good farm to table display here.”

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is open through Saturday at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. You can find a full list of events online at www.farmshow.state.pa.us. (Ali Stevens)