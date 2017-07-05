House member Fred Keller of Snyder County: ‘No’ on budget

SUNBURY – On the last day of the budget deadline, the state house and senate passed a spending bill—but without the support of state representative Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer). He says despite agreeing with a lot of the bill, he voted no because there’s no clear path to how we are going to pay for it, “The borrowing is one important reason. The other important reason is we have a spending but we’re going to go back and surprise everybody this week on how we pay for it. That just to me doesn’t make sense.”

Rep. Keller draws a comparison, “It would be like me running around Union and Snyder counties and promising to give organizations money and say ‘Oh my goodness, I don’t have enough money to pay for it,’ so I go home and ask my wife to get another job to pay for it. I respect her too much to do that to her, and I respect the taxpayers too much to do that to them.”

Gov. Tom Wolf has 10 days to sign the bill and despite stating that he approves of the spending bill, he has also said that he’s not sure he’ll sign it without a way to pay for it. (Christopher Elio)