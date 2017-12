HARTLEY TOWNSHIP— A house fire was brought under control quickly Thursday afternoon in Hartley Township, Union County. County Communications says crews were dispatched to 6515 Weikert Road just before 1:30 pm for a fire in a single family house.

Members of the West End, Mifflinburg, and New Berlin fire companies got the fire under control quickly with no injuries being reported. Crews are still on the scene in Hartley Township.